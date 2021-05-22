‘Grandmother’s Food. Diet To Save The Planet’ Project

The La Noria social innovation centre, together with the Marbella Activa association, has celebrated the closing of the project ‘Grandmother’s food.

The La Noria social innovation centre, together with the Marbella Activa association, has celebrated the closing of the project ‘Grandmother’s food. Diet to save the planet ‘, which focuses on traditional cuisine with the aim of promoting the transmission of knowledge between different generations and improving the well-being of the elderly. In addition, it seeks to disseminate among the population the benefits of the so-called 3S Diet: healthy, sustainable and sensory.

This initiative, framed in the collaboration agreement between the Malaga Provincial Council and the “La Caixa” Banking Foundation, has worked for almost a year with the residents of the Miraflores neighbourhood of Marbella.

The project ‘Grandma’s food. Diet to save the planet ‘has had the collaboration of eight families residing in the town of Marbella. During the course of the program, the young people have videotaped their grandmothers cooking a family recipe and recovering anecdotes from the past, thus enhancing intergenerational relationships and making them protagonists. In addition, the participants were accompanied in the purchase of ingredients for the elaboration of their recipe, they were given the basic notions of video recording, they had the opportunity to attend training actions on food and consumption and received a participation certificate upon completion. of the project.

With this initiative, not only a good diet has been promoted, but also a diet that will serve to ‘save the planet’, due to its sustainable component and the links that are created in the community. This is contemplated in the Milan Pact of cities, in preventive medicine and in the Sustainable Development Goals incorporated in the project, number 3 (health and well-being) and number 13 (action for climate) and that are aligned, in turn, with the commitment of the 2030 Agenda.

The project ends with the publication of a book with the name of the project that compiles all the recipes that grandmothers and grandchildren have cooked during this period, as well as a selection of significant photographs of these moments. The proceeds obtained will be used to improve the diet of the beneficiaries of the Inclusion Center for the Homeless-Miraflores of the Red Cross of Marbella. The book can be purchased in bookstores in Marbella at a symbolic price of 5 euros.

The third vice-president of the Malaga Provincial Council and Deputy Delegate for Transparency, Open Government and Corporate Social Responsibility, Kika Caracuel, congratulated the organising entity for the project and pointed out “the commitment of the Provincial Government to the initiative that, in addition, to put the focus on traditional local cuisine and value the region’s raw materials, promote active ageing and strengthen ties and the transmission of knowledge between different generations to conserve cultural and gastronomic heritage.”