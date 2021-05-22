Germany Bans All Travel From ‘UK Covid Hotspot’ Starting Midnight On Sunday.



Germany has banned all Britons from flying into the country from midnight tomorrow, Sunday, May 23, after branding the UK a Covid variant hotspot and comes just as Spain is welcoming back British holidaymakers from Monday, May 24.

From midnight on Sunday, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are German citizens or residents. Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as they are travelling together.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Those with an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement are also able to enter, however, anyone entering the country from the UK must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they have tested negative for coronavirus.

People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in, but they must remain in the airport transit area.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said: ‘We can be glad (infection rates) have declined so far in recent days and in the last two weeks that we can think about opening steps.

‘I hope that, after the long time with closures and opportunities they didn’t have, that people will treat these opportunities very responsibly.’ She added: ‘The virus has not disappeared.’

Several European Union nations have recently been easing or lifting lockdown measures ― and with them, travel and entry requirements ― as a third wave of the pandemic begins to subside across the continent- more detailed information is available on the European Commission website.

Spain has decided to allow British holidaymakers into the country without the need to provide a negative Covid test from May 24.

In a move aimed at restarting the country’s battered tourist industry, the Spanish government has announced that visitors from the UK will be free to enter Spain “without restrictions and without health requirements”. The same applies to visitors from Japan. All arrivals are still required to fill out a health form.

Speaking at a tourism fair in Madrid on Friday, May 21, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said: “Spain will be delighted, very delighted to welcome all British tourists, and tourists from some other countries with low Covid infection rates.”

Complete information and resources for each of the individual 27 EU member states is also available on the EU’s Reopen EU website.

However, each EU country still maintains its own standards for deciding whether and how citizens of third countries may enter if they are already in an EU or Schengen country. Each EU member state also decides and implements its own further measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as quarantines upon entry from another region or country. Local regulations also differ widely on various social distancing measures, curfews, and mask-wearing requirements.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/