First Andalucian European Bison Is Born In The Sierra De Andújar

The first Andalucian European bison has been born in the Sierra De Andújar in a semi-free birth. The bison was born on a private farm that boasts over 1,000 hectares located in El Encinarejo where a conservation project is being carried out. The farm hopes natural management of the space integrates conservation with sustainable use of space such as ecotourism or hunting.

In November last year, 18 bison, 12 females and six males, from Poland joined deer, lynxes, imperial eagles and rabbits.

One of the females, who was pregnant when she arrived, has given birth to the first European bison born in semi-freedom in Andalucia, according to Fernando Morán who is one of the people responsible for the project and the Centre for the Conservation of the bison in Spain.

According to Moran, the arrival of the new bison symbolises the effort and work of so many people who have made this project a reality and is another step in the global conservation of the species. The project has been developed throughout Spain and Europe and in privacy, without official help.

The bison has been under intense monitoring of the species’ adaptation to the Sierra de Andújar by photo-trapping camera, GPS, studies of the habitat using drones and hours of observation to find out how the European bison interact with holm oaks, lynx, black vulture and imperial eagle.

The next test will be how the bison herd cope with its first Andalucian summer, where temperatures reach up to 40 degrees. Moran believes there should be no issues since a similar experiment has already been carried out in Extremadura and the high temperatures did not affect the herd.

