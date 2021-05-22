Eurovision 2021: 26 artists representing 26 countries will perform in Rotterdam Tonight On The BBC At 21:00 Spanish Time.

This year’s Eurovision grand final marks 65 years of the song contest and will take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands after the UK came top in 2019 with Duncan Laurence’s Arcade.

“Arcade” also continued with its place in the UK Official Singles Chart. Following its Eurovision grand final performance, the song debuted in the UK chart on 30 May 2019 at No.67. Its second appearance in the chart was almost a year and a half later when it re-entered on 14 January 2021 at No.90.

Eurovision 2021 takes place with a strict health protocol in place. Thus, all those who are on site have been subjected for more than a week to tests every 24 or 48 hours. In the event of a positive result, the infected person, his entourage, and contact cases will be isolated. Each member of the delegations also has a small electronic badge and an application that allows geolocation

Semi-finals have been taking place all week, aired on BBC Four in the UK. Sara Cox has been presenting alongside Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes after Rylan Clarke-Neil pulled out of his hosting duties due to illness.

Could the Uk actually win it again?

Representing the UK this year is singer-songwriter James Newman with his track Embers. However, according to new research, it’s almost impossible for the UK to win. Over the past 60 years, the points total of winners has increased exponentially, driven in part by new countries, but also by the huge popularity of recent winning entries.

Based on the data collected, for the UK to have any chance of taking home the trophy, they’ll need to secure a minimum of 400 points. As an example, the highest points total ever achieved by the UK was 227 points back in 1997, when Katrina and the Waves won with the track Love, Shine a Light.

Who are the favourites?

Among the favorites for tonight’s competition is Barbara Pravi, the singer who represents France with her song entitled Voilà. The artist was delighted to rediscover the pleasure of performing on the stage in front of a crowd, a rare pleasure in recent months for entertainers the world over.

“A small audience is still an audience and yesterday I did my first dress rehearsal for the semi-final which will be broadcast tonight and … there were people, people were screaming, it was incredible ! “, says Barbara Pravi speaking to RTL.

Among the first performances, and one that was eagerly awaited, was that of the Maltese Destiny, cited by the bookmakers as the main favourite for the contest.

The performance of the 18-year-old singer on her song Je me Casse – despite the title in French, the lyrics are English – apparently did not really live up to the expectations of the journalists who were able to witness her rehearsal although vocally, the artist was impeccable. On the other hand, the scenery was very minimalist, based on neon lights and flat back-drops of pink and yellow colours- disappointed observers said they considered it sloppy.

Interesting facts about Eurovision

All Eurovision songs must not be longer than three minutes. Belarus was expelled from Eurovision 2021. The submitted song had lyrics with political undertones mocking the Belarusian pro-democracy movement

In 2008 Russia won the Grand Final with the song “Believe”, but only came third in their semi-final

The youngest ever entry was 11-year-old Nathalie Pâque from Belgium. She represented France in Eurovision 1989 with the song “J’ai Volé La Vie”. The oldest was 95-year-old Emil Ramsauer from the Swiss 2013-band “Takasa”

ABBA are dubbed as the most successful act ever to come out of Eurovision, however, the UK actually gave them zero points way back in 1974. Remember- Eurovision Airs Tonight On The BBC At 21:00 Spanish Time.

