England hits 50 million covid vaccinations the latest figures show.

It has been hailed as ‘one of the biggest and most important national efforts in our history’.

According to NHS England data, a total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered in England between December 8 and May 21, including first and second doses, an increase of 563,468 over the previous day.

The first dose of a vaccine was given to 31,546,846 people, up 192,008 from the previous day, while the second dose was given to 18,699,556 people, up 371,460.

According to NHS England statistics, people in London received a total of 6,311,516 vaccinations between December 8 and May 21, including 4,071,321 first doses and 2,240,195 second doses.

In the Midlands, people received 5,955,853 first doses and 3,587,345 second doses for a total of 9,543,198.

The following is a rundown of the other regions:

East of England:

6,005,871 total doses, including 3,781,891 first doses and 2,223,980 second doses.

4,953,278 first and 2,954,092 second doses in the North East and Yorkshire (7,907,370)

4,023,828 first and 2,466,912 second doses in the northwest (6,490,740)

5,153,001 first and 3,027,463 second doses in the southeast (8,180,464)

3,373,885 first and 2,142,074 second doses in the southwest (5,515,959)

“Today over 50 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered in England,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Saturday.

“One of the biggest and most important national efforts in our history”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously stated that by the end of July, every adult in the United Kingdom will have received a vaccination.

NHS England’s lead for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, Dr Emily Lawson, said: “This success is the result of the tireless efforts of NHS teams, alongside local partners and volunteers, who are determined to protect their patients, families and communities.

“Despite this, we must take nothing for granted so when you are invited please book your appointment – and along with millions of others get vital protection against coronavirus.”

As attempts to keep the latest Indian version at bay ramp up, health officials are racing to speed up the launch.

The variant does not tend to cause more serious infection than other mutant strains, and it is not considered to be more contagious at this time, according to scientists.

According to data released earlier this week from a survey of vaccinated Indian healthcare staff, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 97 percent effective against the variant.

