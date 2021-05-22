Eiffel Tower To Reopen In July After Longest Closure Since WW2

THE Eiffel Tower is set to reopen in July after the longest closure since WW2 due to the health pandemic.

The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen in July after the longest closure since WW2 due to the health pandemic, according to RFI. The Paris landmark’s operator said on Thursday that it will reopen on July 19. The monument, which was completed in 1889, receives about seven million visitors every year, with three-quarters of them being foreign travellers.

Visitor numbers will be limited to 10,000 a day to coincide with social distancing requirements, this number is less than half of their pre-pandemic levels, operator Sete told AFP. Additionally, only 50 per cent of the usual numbers will be allowed in the lifts.

All of the monuments floors will be open and accessible to visitors, however, some areas will be closed where ongoing renovation work is taking place.

The Paris landmark has been undergoing the most extensive update seen in its 130-year history ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The revamp will include a new paint job to give the monument a golden tint, however, the painting has been suspended following the discovery of traces of lead in existing layers which makes it a hazard to continue.

It was shut for over three months during the first wave of Covid in spring 2020, and then shut again in August, this is the longest closure since World War II.

Sete president Jean-François Martins said in a statement: “After several months of closure, we are impatient to have our staff and visitors back with, of course, a strict compliance with health protocols.”

Online bookings can be made from June 1 onwards.

