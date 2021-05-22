Easyjet Readies 90 Per Cent Of Fleet Despite Summer Doubts

AIRLINE giant, Easyjet, has said it is ready to ramp up summer flight schedules as Covid restrictions ease.

According to Reuters, airline giant, Easyjet, has said it is ready to ramp up summer flight schedules as Covid restrictions ease, however, it has warned that the late announcement in travel rules may hinder them as it reported a bigger half-year loss.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Easyjet announced on Thursday, May 20, it is expecting to opeate around 15 per cent of pre-covid capacity in the 2021 April-June quarter before crews that were furloughed return for the summer surge in travel.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in the airline’s results statement: “We have the ability to flex up quickly to operate 90 per cent of our current fleet over the peak summer period to match demand.”

As the peak season gets closer, travel firms are urging governments to stop quarantines and other rules for vaccinated passengers and destinations that are at a lower risk.

The UK’s “green list” of unrestricted countries is set to be reviewed in the next few weeks, however, the government has warned that the highly contagious Indian variant could slow the pace of reopening.

The airline has not given a firm capacity plan for its July-September quarter due to summer doubts.

It said: “Given the continued level of short-term uncertainty it would not be appropriate to provide any further financial guidance.”

On the other hand, things look set for a summer rebound. EU states agreed on Wednesday, May 19, to ease the restrictions for vaccinated travellers in hopes to boost recovery.

Pending the release of the EU’s digital health pass, Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said, the announcement was “an important step to opening up EU air travel and should support easyJet’s and other EU airlines’ share prices.”

EasyJet claimed it had added more than 105,000 seats, with many to Portugal, within 24 hours of the UK green list announcement, which triggered a surge in bookings.

“We know there is pent-up demand,” CEO Lundgren said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/