Drive-In Movie Theatre In Palma – What To Watch

FILM fans can now go to Palma’s brand new drive-in cinema to watch movies from the comfort of their car! The drive-in cinema is located at number 8, Carrer de Marie de Behen in Palma and all you need is a ticket and an FM radio to get the sound for the movie.

Four people are allowed per car and tickets will cost 10 euros each, however, you can get a discount of 2 euros per ticket by entering the code “Thank you” and the number of people the ticket is for (up to 4).

The venue boasts a 16 x 8-metre screen and room for 100 cars where film lovers can watch some of the season’s best flicks such as ‘Nomadland’, ‘Minari’, ‘Another round’, ‘Rosa’s wedding’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Sentimental’.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that the new drive-in cinema has been made possible by Moviescreens Spain, a company that makes and rents inflatable screens and organises high-quality open-air screenings.

In support of the project is Sandra Seeling Lipski, Director of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival and OK Mobility, which is hosting the drive-in cinema in Son Güells.

It is also in collaboration with Cinema Rodat, a social and cultural service which is promoted by the Associació per la Salut Mental Gira-sol. The association works with people who suffer from mental disorders and CineCiutat, who is firmly committed to quality classic cinema in its original version.

The drive-in cinema will be open for two weeks and more screenings may be offered in the future if the response is positive.

The cinema will show 14 films, with the majority being shown in Spanish, however, there will also be some in English and German with Spanish subtitles. All of the films will be screened from 9 pm and there will be drinks, food and popcorn available to purchase.

With culture being an exception to the curfew, viewers won’t have to worry about the film running late, everyone who attends is advised to keep ticket stubs as proof of where they have been.

The movies being screened from May 28-June 10 are as follows:

May 28: ‘Wonder Woman’ (In English)

May 29: ‘Sonic the movie’, originally ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

May 30: ‘Rosa’s wedding’

May 31: ‘Las Chicas’

June 1: ‘The Witches’ (In English)

June 2: ‘Sentimental’

June 3: ‘Dating Amber’ (In English)

June 4: ‘Tenet’ (In English)

June 5: ‘Das Perfekte Geheimnis’

June 6: ‘Croods, a new era”

June 7: ‘Nomadland’ (In English)

June 8: ‘Minari’ (In Japanese and English)

June 9: ‘Another round’

June 10: ‘Bad boys for life’

For more information about the Drive-in and the movies, log on to www.autocine-mallorca.com.