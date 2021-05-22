Demonstration in Benalmádena to demand the reopening of amusement park.

Locals want the Junta to intervene to avoid the closing of an enclosure that they consider lucrative despite the fact that it is in insolvency proceedings, according to Canal Sur Televisión.

On Friday there was a demonstration in Benalmádena, Malaga, to demand the reopening of “Tvoli World,” the iconic amusement park with a half-century of history.

They demand that the Junta intervene to avoid the closure of a lucrative site that is in the midst of insolvency proceedings.

They want the judicial administrator to reopen it immediately or Sergio de Oses, secretary of UGT Malaga’s Hostelry, and Lola Villalba, general secretary of CC.OO in Malaga, to explain it to them.

One element that hangs over the debate is the possible interest of the owners, the Tremon group, to build on the land. The trade unions would see this as viable in the large car park, but not in the amusement park itself. There is also the dispute over ownership, between the Tremon group and the previous owner, Rafael Gómez, who claims he was not paid for the sale.

