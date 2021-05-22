Construction Worker In Valencia Dies After Falling From Scaffolding

CONSTRUCTION Worker In Valencia Dies After Falling Five Floors From Scaffolding



A 43-year-old construction worker died this Friday 21, when he fell from scaffolding on the fifth floor of a building he was working on, in Cuenca Street, in the city of Valencia.

According to a police report, the deceased worker had been correctly wearing his safety helmet and harness at the time of the accident, which occurred at 9.50am in the morning, as reported by sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU).

CICU received a call reporting that a construction worker had fallen from the fifth floor of a building in the city, and immediately deployed the emergency services to the scene, including an ambulance from the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU), as reported by lasprovincias.es.

On arrival at the scene of the accident, the health workers could do nothing to assist the man and he was confirmed dead, and now the National Police has taken charge of the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s fall.

Meanwhile, a team of specialist forensic officers were brought in to conduct tests, while officers from the Homicide Group carried out relevant inspections of the workplace, and took statements from the man’s workmates.

