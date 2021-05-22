Cártama, Pizarra And Álora Ask For Cercanías Train Service To Resume

CÁRTAMA, Pizarra And Álora Representatives Ask For The Cercanías Train Service To Resume



Representatives of the three municipalities of Cártama, Pizarra, and Álora have held a working meeting with Jaime Moreno García-Caño, the general director of Land Transportation, to request the recovery of the Guadalhorce Valley Cercanías line C2, for the return of frequent train services that operated before the pandemic, as well as enquiring about the proposed extension of a line to El Chorro.

Miguel Espinosa, the deputy mayor of Cártama, Félix Lozano, the mayor of Pizarra, Francisco Martínez, the mayor of Álora, and Desiré Cortés, the deputy mayor of Álora all took part in the meeting to ask for the service to be resumed again now that the pandemic has eased off and restrictions are lifted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They also discussed the extending of the line, which currently stops at Álora, to allow trains to travel the extra 15 minutes it would take to the station at El Chorro.

Miguel Espinosa, explained in an interview with 101tv News, “it is a priority and necessary that this commuter transport network can make it possible for travelers to get to El Chorro and return frequently, and for sufficient trains to provide a competitive service”.

He continued, “We believe it is essential that the Guadalhorce Valley Cercanías line be strengthened. Fundamentally, to avoid transporting with vehicles. There are many people who also do not have their own vehicle to be able to travel to the capital to work, and we believe that it is important, and an engine of economic development, to have good connections from these municipalities to Malaga city”.

In response to the request, the Ministry indicated that they are studying re-enabling 75 per cent of the train services within the next month, and said they are also working on getting the trains extended to El Chorro, but the onset of the pandemic had slowed down the planning that they had initiated previously.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.