Burianna Parking Opens Gates For The Summer

The Burriana Municipal Parking opened its gates yesterday, May 21, ahead of the summer season. It has been announced by the Councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, explaining that “attending to the start of the summer season, the Nerja City Council reopens the doors of this municipal car park, which for now will have opening hours, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 am to 8 pm.”

The councillor has detailed that “as mobility limitations have been reduced, both our municipality and Burriana beach have experienced a greater number of visitors, especially on weekends. With this reopening we facilitate parking for people who come to this beach, thus improving the services it offers.”

“In the coming weeks, taking into account the needs of the service, we will restructure the opening hours until the municipal car park opens its doors every day without interruption, also expanding the number of hours, as we have been doing every year,” he concluded.

The announcement comes following the news that Malaga Province has been awarded 34 blue flags for beaches along the coastline this summer with a further five obtained by local marinas including Burriana, Benalmadena, Caleta de Velez (Velez-Malaga), Estepona, La Duquesa (Manilva) and Marbella. The remaining two flags are assigned to sustainable boating in Benalmadena, as reported by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), exceeding the 30 blue flags achieved in 2020.

