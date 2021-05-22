Andalucía Adds New Covid Cases But The Incidence Rate Drops Down To 163.

Spain’s Andalucía has registered 1,276 cases of covid-19 and five deaths in the last 24 hours, while the cumulative incidence rate over fourteen days stands at 163.96 cases and is down more than two points compared to Friday, May 21, when it was 166.

The community’s cumulative incidence rate- the one that everyone is interested in- has fallen again after increasing by 1.2 on Friday and decreasing over the past three days. Specifically, it now stands at 163.96 cases per 100,000 inhabitants ( the average taken over the last 14 days), below the 165.9 rate it was seven days ago.

According to the most recent data provided by the Spanish Ministry of Health, there are currently 911 patients admitted to hospitals in the community being treated for coronavirus which is 39 less than yesterday- 250 are in Intensive Care Units(ICU).

By provinces, Sevilla is once again the one with the most positives with 374, followed by Malaga with 219, Granada with 200, Cádiz and Huelva with 111 in each, Jaén with 110, Córdoba with 84 and Almería with 67. Regarding the Five deaths in the last 24 hours, Cádiz and Jaén have registered two deaths each, and Huelva has added one death.

Vaccination campaign continues

The Andalucían Regional Government has announced it will begin to vaccinate- using the AstraZeneca vaccine- from next week the nearly 260,000 essential professionals under the age of 60 who have already received the first dose of this vaccine, according to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families.

This second vaccination with AstraZeneca will begin with those people who have been waiting for more than twelve weeks after the drugs use was suspended due to some isolated cases of blood clots were reported.

In the event that these people already have an appointment for a second dose because they already received it at the time of the first injection, this appointment will remain valid and they will therefore be able to attend at the time and date they have already been assigned. In the meantime, those professionals who have already missed their appointment will receive an SMS or phone call to arrange a new appointment.

