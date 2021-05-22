A WELL-PRESERVED ancient Roman bath complex has been discovered underneath the sand dunes on the Spanish coast in Andalucia.

According to Anand Market, a well-preserved ancient Roman bath complex has been discovered underneath the sand dunes on the Spanish coast in Andalucia. The discovery was made near the village of Canos de Meca in the Andalusian region. The area is spread over approximately two acres and includes a 13-foot-high wall, windows and doors, all of which are multi-room.

There are indications that the baths would have been beautifully decorated with the discovery of red, white and black stucco and marble. Some medieval ceramics were also found during excavations.

The discovery was called “exceptional” by researchers who led the excavation from Cadiz University, they said it dates back to the 5th century. This amazing discovery could completely shift the way historians think about that period of time, as the existence of such a large bathing complex indicates that these types of structures could have been much more important in the Roman Empire than previously thought.

Archaeologist Dario Bernal said the bathroom could have provided cleanliness and comfort to workers in the surrounding areas fish traps and salting factories.

The discovery occurred as part of the university’s Arcoostra project which aims to help researchers learn more about fish products and sauce production in the region during that period.

