Ancient Roman Bath Discovered Beneath Sand Dunes In Spain

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Ancient Roman Bath Discovered Beneath Sand Dunes In Spain
Ancient Roman Bath Discovered Beneath Sand Dunes In Spain. Image - Cadiz University

A WELL-PRESERVED ancient Roman bath complex has been discovered underneath the sand dunes on the Spanish coast in Andalucia.

According to Anand Market, a well-preserved ancient Roman bath complex has been discovered underneath the sand dunes on the Spanish coast in Andalucia. The discovery was made near the village of Canos de Meca in the Andalusian region. The area is spread over approximately two acres and includes a 13-foot-high wall, windows and doors, all of which are multi-room.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

There are indications that the baths would have been beautifully decorated with the discovery of red, white and black stucco and marble. Some medieval ceramics were also found during excavations.

The discovery was called “exceptional” by researchers who led the excavation from Cadiz University, they said it dates back to the 5th century. This amazing discovery could completely shift the way historians think about that period of time, as the existence of such a large bathing complex indicates that these types of structures could have been much more important in the Roman Empire than previously thought.

Archaeologist Dario Bernal said the bathroom could have provided cleanliness and comfort to workers in the surrounding areas fish traps and salting factories.


The discovery occurred as part of the university’s Arcoostra project which aims to help researchers learn more about fish products and sauce production in the region during that period.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here