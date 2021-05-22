Alicante And Madrid Sign A Joint Tourist Promotion Deal

ALICANTE And Madrid Town Halls Have Signed A Joint Tourist Promotion Deal



At a meeting on Friday 21 during the Fitur Tourism Fair in Madrid, the town halls of Alicante and Madrid signed an agreement for the joint promotion of each city as a tourist destination, including a plan to promote the cultural resources of the cities, especially on weekend getaways and bank holidays.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of the capital city, and his deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sánchez, held the successful meeting with their counterparts from Alicante, the mayor, Luis Barcala, and his deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, with the outcome being both municipalities agreeing “to collaborate in the promotion of projects, actions, and initiatives that enhance the offer of both cities”.

Both parties agreed to “promote and propose tourism promotion exchanges in which different advertising and marketing actions are shared, aimed at potential tourists with an urban profile and cultural, gastronomic and experience interests, with the premise of generating in both destinations an increase in visitors on weekend getaways and bank holidays”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Luis Barcala said of the deal, “It is an agreement between two cities with multiple parallels and a constant relationship that will allow the development of joint projects in tourism, culture, sports, and other areas”, continuing, “there are many Madrilenians who have their second residence in Alicante and spend their vacations and many weekends in our city. It is about taking advantage of the synergies of both capitals for the mutual benefit of the people of Alicante and Madrid”.

He added, “Alicante and Madrid are cultural and urban cities with a relevant historical and artistic heritage, excellent gastronomy and a wide cultural and leisure offer”, enjoying a privileged strategic location, with good connectivity, by road and through the AVE, circumstances that favor increased mobility and an exchange in the flow of visitors between both destinations”.

A data study published in 2019 by the Business Union for the Tourism Promotion of Madrid, which looked at the preferences of Madrid residents, concluded that 53 per cent of resident tourists have the province of Alicante as their main destination and the vast majority come from the Community of Madrid.

