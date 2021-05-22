43 percent of Malaga’s municipalities are coronavirus free.



In the province of Malaga, no municipality is currently perimetric, with 43 percent of localities reporting no new cases of coronavirus infection in the last two weeks. However, since they have more than 250 cases per 100,000 people, there are still 15 who are at high risk of spreading Covid-19.

Cuevas del Becerro has the highest rate, with 1,127.1 cases per 100,000 residents. It is the only municipality with a rate of more than 1,000.

Of the fifteen municipalities at extreme risk, almost all are villages with small populations. This is the case of Alpandeire, which has the second highest rate in the province, since among its 263 residents two cases have been detected in the last 14 days, raising its rate to 760.5.

It is followed by Almáchar (495.3) and Benarrabá (448.4). The most populated is Cártama, with 26,738 residents and a positive rate of 250.6. The next is Campillos, which has a rate of 286.2, with 8,387 residents.

The rest of the towns in Malaga at extreme risk from the coronavirus are as follows:

Benamargosa (390,9)

Periana (291,4)

Riogordo (404)

Sayalonga (255,1)

Fuente de Piedra (300,5)

Mollina (360,1)

Villanueva de Tapia (274)

Villanueva del Rosario (297,4)

Gaucín (251,7)

For their part, 45 of the 103 municipalities in the province have had no positive cases in the last two weeks. The most notable case is that of Atajate, because it is the only one that has not registered any cases in the whole pandemic. So far, according to the statistics of the Junta de Andalucía, the 169 residents of this town in the Ronda highlands have managed to contain the virus.

The other localities in Malaga that have been free of Covid for 14 days are the following:

Alcaucín

Alfarnate

Alfarnatejo

Árchez

Arenas

El Borge

Canillas de Aceituno

Canillas de Albaida

Colmenar

Comares

Cómpeta

Cútar

Iznate

Salares

Sedella

Istán

Cañete la Real

Cuevas Bajas

Cuevas de San Marcos

Villanueva de Algaidas

Villanueva de la Concepción

Macharaviaya

Totalán

Algatocín

Benadalid

Benaoján

El Burgo

Cartajima

Cortes de la Frontera

Faraján

Genalguacil

Igualeja

Jimera de Líbar

Jubrique

Júzcar

Montecorto

Montejaque

Parauta

Pujerra

Serrato

Ardales

Guaro

Monda

Tolox

The coronavirus rate in the province is 125.4 percent (it has increased by 1.7 points in the last day). All of the health districts are not classified as high or extreme risk, while two are higher than the Andalusian average. The Valle del Guadalhorce (133.1) and the Malaga district are the two (132.9). La Vega de Antequera (124.3), Costa del Sol (121.4), Axarquia (104.6), and Serrania de Ronda are the cities mentioned below (87.3). All are at a medium risk, with an occurrence of 50 to 150.

As reported by Malaga Hoy