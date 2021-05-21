Wettest May in Years Pelts Britons Waiting for Spanish Sun

Britons eager to escape to Spain’s sunny shores and bright blue skies will face an agonizingly wet May before they are free to travel in June.

May is on record to be the wettest May in the UK in a generation, with no sign of a let up this weekend or early next week.

Washed out Brits pining for some vitamin D had to endure a month’s worth of rain before May was even half way through and more heavy rain is forecasted.

All areas of the British Isles have seen record rainfall, according to the Met Office’s national climate information centre. By May 13, Wales has already recorded 129 percent (110.6mm) of its average rainfall for the whole of the month. Scotland reported 72 percent (60.9mm) of its average May total, Northern Ireland 77 percent (55.8mm) and England 92 percent (53.9mm).

The wettest May in the UK since records began was in 1967.

