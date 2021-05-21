Two Family-Run Spanish Delicatessens are Among the Greatest in the World

Two Spanish shops have made into The Financial Times’ exclusive “The 50 greatest food stores in the world” list.

La Garriga in Madrid and Murria in Barcelona were chosen along with famous delis in New York, Rome and Paris to star in the list published in the newspaper’s high-end supplement, How to Spend it.

Both La Garriga and Murria are steeped in history.

“There’s no shortage of excellent ham in Madrid, but the salty, gamey slices on offer at La Garriga are some of the best in town” and Murria was praised for its selection of local and gourmet delicacies.

“The exterior of this iconic modernist shop, founded in 1898, is almost as spectacular as the Catalan delicacies within,” according to the British paper.

The La Garriga store opened its doors 1959 in Tenerife. “The store offered products which at that time were completely unknown on the island such as Iberian sausages, botifarra of all kinds, llonganissa from Vic, and artisan cheeses. What the shop did that had never been done before was to combine a delicatessen with tasting. At La Garriga you could try products and also buy them to take home and that is still the model today across its shops in Spain,” La Garriga’s website says.

Murria has been open in the Ensanche district of Barcelona for more than 100 years and “specializes Catalan and international gourmet products with an assortment of artisan cheeses, Iberian ham, foie, caviar, smoked fish, oils, coffees, canned delicacies, wines and champagnes.”

