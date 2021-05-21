The bare facts in Villajoyosa

Villajoyosa’s Commerce Josep Castiñeira recently welcomed Lins and Nick, the Belgian creators of naturist project Naked Wanderings.

Their interest in La Vila was no coincidence, as its Raco del Conill and L’Esparrello beaches have a decades’ long tradition as nudist beaches.

Naked Wanderings has more than 37,500 Instagram followers and was founded four years ago.

Since then, influencers Lins and Nick have travelled worldwide, recounting their experiences in locations known for nudism and naturist associations.

Lins and Nick found their stay in Spain had to be extended by several months owing to the closed frontiers during the Covid pandemic’s third wave. This gave them time to visit Alicante province’s nudist beaches, later reporting their Marina Baja discoveries on Instagram.

At the same time, as Josep Castiñeira pointed out, they are also introducing El Conill and L’Esparrello to their followers.

“This ties in with La Vila town hall’s intention of making it clear that these beaches are expressly for nudists, while suggesting that those wanting to remain dressed should use other beaches in the municipality,” the councillor explained.

During Lins and Nick’s visit, Castiñeira commented that the beaches are well-known nationally thanks to the town hall’s commitment towards ensuring that they retain their traditional use.

Increasing visits by non-nudists were at risk of endangering their identity, he added.

