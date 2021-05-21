Tenth edition of the Tapas Route in Torremolinos from May 28

THE tenth edition of the Tapas Route in Torremolinos will take place from May 28 to June 6.

The price of a beer and a tapa will be €2.50 at the 55 participating bars and restaurants.

Participants will be able to obtain a passport which they should get stamped at each of the bars and restaurants that they visit and eat something at, in order to take part in raffles and win prizes.

The bars and restaurants which are taking part in the Ruta de la Tapa are: La Taskita Torremolinos, Arena Resto&Bar, Bar Que Bueno, Pizzeria Restaurante Palette, Restaurante Chino Playa, Serendipia Slow Food & Bar, La Playa Surf House, Bodeguita Museo, Estragón de Caléndula, El Taller de Playamar Café y Tapas, D´GRANÁ TAPAS, La Bodega, La Lola, Luna Egipcia, Cervecería Twister, Cortes & Cía, Karpaccio, Con Dos Huevos Gastrobar, Bar América, El Caballo Andaluz, Chopp Playamar, La Tierra Restaurante, Marisquería La Gamba, La Ponderosa, 100 Montaditos, Mg Jamón Carihuela, Mg Jamón Plaza Andalucia, Pizzería La Favorita, Al Tanteo, Sabores Club, Cervezoteca by Ajopicao, Bar Cafetería Teide, Al Rocío, La Tapateca, Sabores Bistro, El Rincon de Nacho, De Anna´s, 3 Monkeys, La Nuit By Marcia, Bao Bar, Le Grand Café Torremolinos, Food Bar Noachi, Cafetería Mi Café, London Eye, Borsalino Place Café, Secretos Ibéricos, Restaurante Miguel Cerdán, La Pepa, Taberna Andaluza Rufino, Doña Gabriella, Pecados, Taberna Manoja, Bulevar By NA, Cafeteria Indiana, La Viña de Lorca.

For more information about the Tapas Route in Torremolinos, visit the Facebook page.