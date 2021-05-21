Starring role for Benidorm Film Office

Starring role for Benidorm Film Office
PANDEMIC or no pandemic, the film and the audio-visual sector had a €4.5 million impact on Benidorm in 2020.

Location shooting brought 350 contracts for local firms, 237 contracts for audio-visual professionals and technicians, together with more than 14,000 overnight says and 5,000 contracts for extras, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez revealed.

“These figures consolidate Benidorm as a place where it is easy to work and each project can receive personal attention,” he said.

As 2020 began, filming had concluded on the Spanish television series, Benidorm – which has since aired – and Paraiso, another series that premieres in June, together with the full-length film, Nieva en Benidorm (It’s Snowing in Benidorm).

Other crews were filming when the State of Alarm was announced in March and had to wait for de-escalation before they could finish.

Perez announced that the Film Office has handled 68 enquiries so far this year, from which 31 projects have materialised.  Advertising was back in force with iconic and impacting labels like Zara, while another film crew had just passed through, on location for a new series.


“We shall be hearing a lot about that over the next few months,” he predicted.

“Meanwhile, Benidorm will continue to focus on audio-visual activities, facilitate projects and establish itself as a leader in this segment,” Perez declared.

