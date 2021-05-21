Spanish Fishermen Who Crept Into Ireland And Flouted EU Rules Issued €9,000 Euro Fine

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Spanish Fishermen Who Crept Into Ireland And Flouted EU Rules Issued €9,000 Euro Fine
Spanish Fishermen Who Crept Into Ireland And Flouted EU Rules Issued €9,000 Euro Fine. image: Twitter

Spanish Fishermen Who Crept Into Ireland And Flouted EU Rules Issued €9,000 Euro Fine.

A SPANISH fishing boat has sparked outrage in Ireland after it was caught deceptively under-recording the amount of fish it caught, in a move that is sure to set fuel to another debate about the EU’s unpopular Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

The boat, The Armaven Tres, was temporarily detained by inspectors in Castletownbere, a fishing town in West Cork, where the master was ‘fish slapped’ with a fine of €9,000 (£7,739). Castletownbere is located on the Beara Peninsula by Berehaven Harbour and is also known as Castletown Berehaven. A regionally important fishing port, the town also serves as a commercial and retail hub for the local hinterland.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Members of the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), the sea fisheries regulator, said the discrepancy was noticed during a routine inspection when at the port. Catches of monkfish were found to have been woefully under-recorded, according to the Fishing Daily.

Dr Susan Steele, chair of the SFPA, said the authority is committed to sniffing out all cases of illegal fishing in Ireland’s waters. In a statement, she said what the Spanish boat had done was a “serious offence” and failure to record catches “creates a clear risk to stock management”.

She added: “The vast majority of fishers operate within the requirements of the EU Common Fisheries Policy. Unfortunately, there are still some who fail to do so. We are committed to detecting all cases of illegal fishing in the interest of protecting our sea-fisheries resources and supporting their sustainable development.”


As the regulator, the SFPA is responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance with the EU Common Fisheries Policy, ensuring equality and fairness for all fishers and the continued sustainability of Ireland’s valuable marine resources.  It monitors all vessels operating within the Irish EEZ electronically with the support of the Naval Service, and reviews and assesses their declared catches for compliance with EU sea-fisheries legislation. Where non-compliances are found, prosecutions may follow as with any incident of non-compliance with the law.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here