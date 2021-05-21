Spaniards Stranded In Nepal Rescued By Repatriation Flight

SINCE Nepal went into lockdown last month due to coronavirus numbers, dozens of Spanish nationals have been stranded there.

Since Nepal went into lockdown last month due to coronavirus numbers, dozens of Spanish nationals have been stranded there. Yesterday, May 20, they were flown out of the country on a chartered repatriation flight, according to Euronews.

The flight, which was organised by the Spanish government, flew 99 Spanish mountaineers, trekkers and tourists back to the country after they went to Nepal to climb its famous mountain peaks or hike its beautiful trails before they went into lockdown on April 29.

Authorities in Nepal closed the country’s borders and cancelled all international and domestic flights, with the exception of emergencies or repatriation. Shops, markets and schools have been closed and citizens are only allowed to shop for essentials for a few hours in the morning. They have also stopped vehicles from being allowed in the streets.

Nepal allowed half a dozen chartered flights organised by commercial airlines to repatriate stranded people from the United States, Thailand, Europe and Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Nepal has also been appealing to international countries to help them fight the health pandemic. The Spanish government sent aid to Nepal yesterday, May 20, bringing face masks, test kits, respirators and oxygen concentrators.

Dawa Futi Sherpa, Nepal’s Ambassador to Spain said: “Last year’s tragic Covid-19 wave hit Spain particularly hard. The country went into a strict lockdown for months and only recently lifted the state of emergency. Spain gained extensive experience in handling and managing the pandemic”.

“If there is a country that can understand the devastating health crisis currently unfolding in Nepal, it is Spain”.

