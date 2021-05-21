Spain To Allow Vaccinated Tourists Entry From June 7

SPAIN is going to allow vaccinated non-EU tourists entry from June 7, regardless of their country of origin.

Spain is going to allow vaccinated non-EU tourists entry from June 7, regardless of their country of origin, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced today, Friday, May 21.

The announcement was made in a speech at FITUR international tourism trade fair in Madrid, a day after it was announced that the European Union has finally reached a deal for the digital vaccine certificates. Sanchez has said that the return of tourists this summer will drive the recovery of the county’s economy.

Additionally, from May 24, Spain will accept tourists from non-EU countries that have a low coronavirus infection rate without having to provide a negative PCR test.

The UK is the largest market for Spain’s foreign tourism and will be included on the list, along with Australia, New Zealand and Israel, amongst others.

According to Reuters, Sanchez said today: “They’re welcome – more than welcome – without restrictions nor health controls.”

Hotel bookings are already increasing since the state of emergency ended on May 9, and Sanchez has expressed that the new travel regime should allow arrivals of international tourists to reach up to 70 per cent of the levels seen before the pandemic hit.

Sanchez has forecast a 30 to 40 per cent increase in arrivals this summer compared to 2019. The number of foreign tourists coming to Spain dropped by over 80 per cent in 2020 with the Covid restrictions.

