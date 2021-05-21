Q For Quality Award For Nerja

NERJA Town Council was awarded to Q for Quality award from the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) last night, May 20.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, accompanied by the Councillors for Tourism and Culture, Gema García and Gema Laguna, and businessmen from the tourism sector, collected the Q for Quality award awarded by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE) to the Municipal Tourist Information Office of Nerja at the “Noche Q 21” gala.

The event took place last night, May 20, at the Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles of the Madrid City Council, with The Municipal Tourist Information Office of Nerja renewing its distinctive Q for Tourist Quality that it has received uninterruptedly since 2008.

The councillor has valued this recognition to the Municipal Tourism Office, highlighting that “receiving this type of badge is a reason for satisfaction and encouragement to continue working on the path of tourist quality that consolidates us as a national and international benchmark on the Costa del Sol Oriental”.

He also recalled that the beaches of Burriana, Torrecilla and El Chucho have this distinctive Q for Tourist Quality that guarantees excellence in the services it offers. Armijo has congratulated the Nerja establishments that have been recognized at this gala, encouraging other tourism companies to opt for this quality mark.

The Nerja Municipal Tourist Information Office receives the Q for Tourist Quality in recognition of the implementation of a system and protocols of quality and professionalism in the exercise of its activity, offering visitors who come to these dependencies the best possible tourist experience.

