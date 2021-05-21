Puzzle Solutions Edition 1872

Solutions-1872

WORD SQUARE

abed, abide, abides, aide, aids, aside, awed, awned, badness, bade, band, bandies, bawd, bawdiness, bead, beds, bend, bends, biased, biassed, bide, bides, bids, bind, binds, dabs, dais, dawn, dawns, dean, dies, dine, dines, ends, idea, ides, said, sand, sands, sawed, sedan, send, sends, side, sides, snide, wade, wades, wadi, wand, waned, weds, wend, wends, wide, widen, widens, wind, winds, wined.
BAWDINESS

WORD SPIRAL

1 Zero; 2 Odin; 3 Need; 4 Dash; 5 Hero; 6 Oast; 7 Thud; 8 Duke; 9 Easy; 10 Yarn; 11 Numb; 12 Buff; 13 Fair; 14 Reef; 15 Foal; 16 Loam.
DIAMOND

QUICK QUIZ

1 National Gallery; 2 National Trust; 3 Nepal; 4 Admiral Nelson; 5 Eddystone Lighthouse; 6 Michael Flatley; 7 Strike; 8 Eighteen; 9 Nelson Mandela; 10 Shylock.

LADDER

Land, Lane, Mane, Male, Mall, Mill, Fill.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Stampedes; 8 Orb; 9 Sentimental; 11 Regular; 12 Lemon; 13 Latest; 15 Aspire; 17 Tench; 18 Repairs; 20 Dark glasses; 22 Era; 23 On the wing. Down: 2 Toe; 3 Phial; 4 Dreary; 5 Settles; 6 Solemnities; 7 Absentees; 10 Night and day; 11 Relatives; 14 Scherzo; 16 Bright; 19 Plane; 21 Eon.

QUICK

Across: 1 Grab; 3 Stocking; 9 Amateur; 10 Novel; 11 Discomfiture; 13 Unwise; 15 Superb; 17 Disreputable; 20 Depot; 21 Odorous; 22 Abridged; 23 Shed. Down: 1 Grandeur; 2 Amass; 4 Tariff; 5 Construction; 6 Inverse; 7 Gala; 8 Demonstrated; 12 Obsessed; 14 Whimper; 16 Oppose; 18 Booth; 19 Idea.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Facing, 3 Clocks, 8 Smuggle, 10 Monje, 11 Casco, 12 Missile, 13 Party, 15 Scent, 20 Empujar, 22 Sacro, 24 Faros, 25 Casarse, 26 Narrow, 27 Abuelo. Down: 1 Fisica, 2 Clues, 4 Lamps, 5 Cancion, 6 Sweden, 7 Yermo, 9 Ghost, 14 Aspirar, 16 Casas, 17 Delfín, 18 Cruce, 19 Conejo, 21 Justo, 23 Carne.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1872


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1872

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1872

GOGEN

GOGEN-1872

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1872

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1872

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1872

