Protest And Petition Against Closure Of Tivoli World

PROTESTS continue against Tivoli World closure as workers and unions demand the company reopens the park this summer.

Protests continue against Tivoli World, Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena, closure as workers and unions demand the company reopens the park this Summer. A petition that was set up yesterday evening has already reached 927 signatures out of the 1,000 they have requested.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Scenes today in Benalmádena were very similar to those on May 3, with hundreds of protesters demanding the park re-opens. On May 3, around 200 people demanded that “Tivoli not be closed”, shouting, and waving banners, as Lola Villalba, the general secretary of Málaga’s CCOO Services Union, explained, “the Tivoli amusement park has been in bankruptcy since last August, at the proposal of the Tremón company, which is the owner of this leisure facility”.

Not only this, Rafael Gómez, a businessman from Cordoba – also known as Sandokán – who in 2004 bought and owned Tivoli World, on Wednesday 19 asked the bankruptcy administrator to allow him to reopen the park this Summer.

In a press conference held at the main gates of Tivoli World, accompanied by his children Esther and José Gómez, he also said that he wanted to file a court case to declare the “contractual nullity” of the sale of the park to the real estate group Tremón, adding that along with his family, he wants to open the park in 15 days time, by being the owner of the Compañía Internacional de Parques y Artistas SA (CIPASA), which operated the site and entered into bankruptcy last August 2020.

One Facebook user said “I want to go to Tivoli!!! We could invest and buy it among all of us who live here !!! But god don’t close!!!”