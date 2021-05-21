Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Share Bond with Fun Instagram Post

Princess Eugenie sent Princess Beatrice a cute and sisterly note on Instagram to congratulate her on her pregnancy and World Bee Day.

Referring to her older sisterly affectionately as “BeaBea” Princess Eugenie, 30, wrote, “Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can’t wait to meet the little one.

“It’s World Bee Day!! A day to celebrate nature’s most ***** little friend with their black and yellow stripes. But our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea, who’s got a little one on the way.”

Princess Beatrice, 32, was spotted in London shortly after announcing her pregnancy on Prince Harry and Meghan’s third wedding anniversary on May 19. The timing may have been a dig at the Sussexes after Meghan upstaged Eugenie’s wedding when Meghan announced she was pregnant at the event.

Princess Beatrice’s baby will be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson second grandchild and the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle’s daughter this summer.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her first son, August, with husband Jack earlier this year.

