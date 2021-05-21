Prince William Claims BBC Contributed To Diana’s Paranoia And Suffering

PRINCE William has spoken out about how he thinks the 1995 Martin Bashir interview contributed to Princess Diana’s paranoia.

Prince William has spoken out about how he thinks the 1995 Martin Bashir interview contributed to Princess Diana’s paranoia, saying his mother, who died two years after the interview was broadcast, was plagued with “fear, paranoia and isolation.”

Martin Bashir conned Princess Diana into their infamous 1995 Panorama interview with fake bank statements and the BBC covered up for him, the Dyson Report has found.

Following an independent report into the BBC’s practices in its “scoop of the century”, Prince William has said in a recorded statement that the failings “Not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

“It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said,” he continued.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

William added that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints that were first raised in 1995, his mother “would have known she had been deceived”.

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

He continued: “These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

William claimed that his lies “substantially influenced” Diana and called for the investigative show to be axed.

