Prince Harry Reveals Secrets and Pain of Royal Life in Bombshell Interview

Prince Harry turned to drink and drugs to cope with the enormous pain of the death of his mother and the dysfunctional experience of growing up in the royal household, he has revealed in another unprecedented interview.

In his new show The Me You Can’t See, a five-part AppleTV+ show, Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey of his misery and how London traumatises him with memories of Princess Diana’s death in 1997 when he was just 13-years-old.

He said between the ages of 28 and 32 was “a nightmare time in my life” and he was crippled by panic attacks and severe anxiety.

“I was just all over the place mentally. Every time I put a suit on and tie on, having to do the role, and go, ‘right, game face,’ look in the mirror and say, ‘let’s go’. Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling, he added.

The Duke of Sussex revealed he would knock back a week’s worth of booze in one weekend, “not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

Speaking of Meghan’s suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with their son Archie, he said, “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

Harry said he feared Meghan would die like Princess Diana.

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry,” he said.

He also lambasted Prince Charles’ parenting skills, “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you. That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

“Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me. I feel as though I am outside of the system but I’m still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth,” he added.

