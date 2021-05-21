Police Investigate The Suspected Arson Of Jaen Mayor's House

POLICE Investigate The Suspected Arson Of The Mayor of Campillo de Arenas’s House in Jaén



A Judicial unit of the Jaén Guardia Civil is investigating the suspected arson of the home of Juan Francisco Figueroa, the mayor of Campillo de Arenas, in the municipality of Jaén, which occurred whilst the mayor, his wife, and two young children were inside the property.

This disgraceful action has been condemned by the Town Hall, and both of the political parties, the PSOE, and PP, after the mayor revealed on social networks that his wife woke at around 4.40am on the morning of May 16, because “it smelled burning in the house”, and discovered the ground floor was “full of smoke”, from a fire caused by gasoline found scattered on the front door of the building, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

The leader of the PSOE of Jaén, expressed his “strong condemnation and rejection by the intolerable attack”, warning that violence and threats “have no place in a democratic society”, while José Latorre, the socialist municipal policy secretary called the attack against a family in their own home “terribly serious”, and said he hoped the investigation “reaches a successful conclusion and can be carried out very soon, to identify the perpetrator of this despicable act. “Attacking the physical integrity of a family and putting their life at risk in this way is repulsive”.

Elena González, the general secretary of the PP of Jaén, said that the whole of the PP of Jaén supports Juan Francisco Figueroa and his family “because these events already transcend political life, they exceed all limits, it is an attack on his private home, and therefore it is a personal attack on him and his family that we cannot tolerate”.

