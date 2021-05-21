The number of foreign workers in the hospitality sector rose by 5.04 percent.

Amid attempts to get the Spanish economy back up-and-running after the ravages of 2020, the number of foreign workers in Spain increased slightly in April.

According to figures released by the government on May 20, the number of foreign workers rose by 39,161 – or 1.89 percent – against March.

In total there were 2,111,420 foreign workers registered with the Social Security Agency in April.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Almost 64 percent of them come from outside the European Union while the rest are EU citizens, 56.8 percent are men and 43.2percent of workers are women.

The largest group of foreign workers in Spain are 332,024 Romanians; 275, 293 Moroccans; 125, 383 Italians and 99, 695 Chinese.

All the autonomous communities registered increases, led by the Balearic Islands with 5.06 percent, Extremadura with 4.72 percent, Andalucia with 3.87 percent and Murcia with 3.81 percent.

The number of foreign workers in the hospitality sector rose by 5.04 percent, indicating that the sector most troubled by Covid-19 restrictions is poised to recover.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.