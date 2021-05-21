No test required

DENIA FERRY: One of the mainland Spain’s principal links with Baleares Photo credit: Maik Heinzel

BALEARES’ regional government announced that Valencian Community residents may now enter without a PCR or antigen test.

Francina Armengol, the islands’ regional president, rang her Valencian counterpart Ximo Puig to give him the news, which he described on Twitter as “an alliance for revival and a safe and vital Mediterranean.”

With a 14-day incidence of fewer than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Valencian Community meets the region’s requirements for entry without providing proof that a traveller is Covid-free.  In fact, the region’s incidence rate is below 30 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Armengol also announced during the Fitur tourism trade fair in Marid that visitors from other parts of Spain may now travel freely to the islands without a PCR or antigen test if they have received at least one anti-Covid jab at least two weeks earlier.

