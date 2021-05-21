New Law will Protect Legal Rights of Disabled Citizens and Residents

“Fair, social, egalitarian and dignified” says the Minister for Justice

Spain has approved a new law to further protect the legal rights of disabled citizens and residents.

The law recognizes equal legal capacity for people with disabilities and it eliminates discriminatory concepts such as incapacitation, extended and rehabilitated parental authority, and the institution of guardianship for persons over the age of 18.

The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, said he is pleased with the “fair, social, egalitarian and dignified” new law which reaches international standards for protecting the rights of disabled people.

Campo said the law, and the process of drafting it showed, “there is another way of doing politics, with the formula of agreement, consensus, reciprocal sacrifice and pitching in.”

He thanked all those “who have contributed their best to produce a text that represents us all, and what is more important, makes us be a better society” especially disability groups and associations that had been pivotal in their work with the government. “They illuminated the way we had to go,” he said.

