Nerja Passes To Level One Health Alert

Nerja, like the rest of the province of Malaga, has passed a health alert level 1 against Covid-19 this morning, May 21, within Phase 1 called Stabilisation after the end of the State of Alarm, it has been announced by the Junta de Andalucía. This level entails the flexibility of some measures regarding capacity limits and a maximum number of people allowed depending on the activity carried out, such as in the hotel industry with 75 per cent capacity inside and a limit of 8 people per table, and 100 per cent on the terraces with a limit of 10, shops and markets with 100% capacity, and cinemas and theatres with 85 per cent capacity.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, who has heard the news at the FITUR International Tourism Fair, which is being held these days in Madrid, has shown his satisfaction, highlighting that “the low incidence rate of the virus in Nerja in recent weeks it is allowing us to recover normalcy little by little, which has a positive impact on our economy with a view to the start of the summer season”.

However, he reiterated the need to continue to maintain responsibility, complying with the rules, “which will guarantee that we can enjoy a sanitary safe summer.”

For his part, the Councilor for Security, Francisco Arce, has valued the news, underlining that “specific irresponsible behaviours such as those experienced last weekend should be avoided, for example in breach of the prohibition of access to the Chillar River, not wearing a mask at all times or not respecting interpersonal distance, which has led to sanctions by the Local Police in their duty to enforce the rules”.

All the information can be consulted on the website https://www.mapacovid.es/detail/Nerja.

