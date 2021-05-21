N-332 accident driver accepts sentence

A WOMAN who ran down six cyclists early one Sunday morning on the N-332 near Oliva accepted a 45-month prison term.

Three of the cyclists lost their lives and two were so seriously hurt that they are still recovering from injuries that have required multiple operations and rehabilitation. One,miraculously escaped unharmed.

The woman, who was 28 at the time, had been out all night and was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she ploughed into the group of cyclists from Javea’s Llebeig Athletics Club.

According to Spanish media sources, the accused’s lawyers and those representing the cyclists or their families had reached an agreement after contact between both sides had “intensified” in recent weeks.

The driver, who has rebuilt her life far from the area, spent more than a year on remand in prison and, rather than face a court hearing, has accepted the 45-month sentence.

According to legal sources quoted in the Spanish media, the young woman is likely to spend approximately six months in prison.

