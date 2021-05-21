MOFTAG Summer Fayre in Calpe

By
Linda Hall
-
0
MOFTAG Summer Fayre in Calpe
MOFTAG MOTTO: Mighty oaks from tiny acorns grow Photo credit: MOFTAG

MOFTAG members have been busy bees getting ready for their summer fayre.

Ready for the morning of Saturday June 12 at Pub Delfin in Calle Delfin in Calpe, they have been preparing homemade pickles, chutneys and marmalades as well as homemade cakes.

Hand-crafted patchwork and quilting will also be on sale, together with handmade greetings cards and good-quality bric-a-brac.

There will be a bottle tombola and a raffle with the lucky numbers drawn at 12.30pm.

All proceeds will go to local charities.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since!

