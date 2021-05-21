MOFTAG Summer Fayre in Calpe

MOFTAG members have been busy bees getting ready for their summer fayre.

Ready for the morning of Saturday June 12 at Pub Delfin in Calle Delfin in Calpe, they have been preparing homemade pickles, chutneys and marmalades as well as homemade cakes.

Hand-crafted patchwork and quilting will also be on sale, together with handmade greetings cards and good-quality bric-a-brac.

There will be a bottle tombola and a raffle with the lucky numbers drawn at 12.30pm.

All proceeds will go to local charities.

