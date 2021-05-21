Microsoft Finally Getting Rid Of Internet Explorer After Over 25 Years

MICROSOFT has announced it is finally getting rid of its ageing Internet Explorer after 25 years.

Microsoft has announced it is finally getting rid of its ageing Internet Explorer after 25 years, according to Forbes. The web browser originally launched in 1995, however, it has gone largely unused for a long time and currently only holds 3.8 per cent of the desktop browser market. Google Chrome browser leads with an almost 70 per cent share.

The application will be disabled from June 15 2022 and will instead redirect to Microsoft Edge, with Microsoft confirming in a statement that the applications will be “retired and go out of support”.

This, however, will not affect Windows 10, which is used for medical systems such as CAT and MRI scans, air traffic control devices and industrial process controllers – systems that are not updated for years at a time.

Microsoft is encouraging those who are still using Internet Explorer to switch to using Edge or another browser ahead of the Explorer shutdown next year.

The company said in a blog post: “If you’re a consumer using Internet Explorer at home, we recommend you transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022, to start enjoying a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience”.

