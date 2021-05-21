Marbella 4 Days Walking event reaches its tenth edition

THIS year marks the 10th edition of the Marbella 4 Days Walking event.

The event will take place on October 7, 8, 9 and 10, and will take participants along the sea, lakes, mountains and Spanish villages.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It attracts people from far and wide and is an unforgettable opportunity to have a good time with family and friends while meeting new people along the way.

There is a great atmosphere and there will be professional guides, live music and fun activities, you can decide how many days you want to walk and how far (10, 20 or 30km per day). Each day is a different beautiful route and along the way there are control points and medical posts.

October is a great time for walking in Spain, with the weather still nice but not too hot.

The starting point for the routes which will take you through the city, nature and beaches is Plaza del Mar at the Paseo Maritimo in Marbella.

The last day will take walkers along the Via Gladiolo (gladiolus being the Roman symbol for victory) back to the Plaza del Mar where they will be welcomed with loud cheers.

You can take part on all four days of Marbella 4 Days Walking or you can also choose the days that suit you most. It’s the perfect opportunity for a holiday on the Costa del Sol.

Covid-19 rules in place at the time will be adhered to. A fun time for all is assured!

For more information and to register, go to the website www.marbella4dayswalking.com

You can also find out more on Facebook or Instagram.