Love Island’s Demi Jones Has Thyroid Cancer Aged Just 22

TV personality Demi Jones, the 22-year-old star of Love Island, has revealed she has thyroid cancer.

She was diagnosed after having a tumour removed from her neck in April.

Demi has vowed to “bounce back” and “stay strong”.

She first noticed the lump in 2019 but was given the all-clear before she appeared on the hit TV show in 2020. When she had it checked again this year, doctors decided to operate.

She has been upfront with fans about her diagnosis, writing, “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer. The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid. I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.”

Earlier this month, Demi, who had on-screen romances with Nas Majeed and Luke Mabbott, posted a post-surgery snap on Instagram, with bandages on her neck clearly visible.

