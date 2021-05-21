Leroy Merlin Creates Almost 400 Summer jobs In Andalucía.

French multinational, Leroy Merlin, specializing in DIY, construction, decoration, and gardening is carrying on with it’s recruitment drive throughout Spain.

Andalucía is experiencing an employment boost at the moment as other multinationals like Ikea, Consum, Mercadona and Telefónica are expanding in the region.

Leroy Merlin is currently advertising almost 400 jobs for this summer. Given the difficult economic situation due to the pandemic, some companies have wanted to add more workers to their workforce and improve their working conditions.

Some of the positions required to be filled are in areas of sales, project advisers, section managers, management controllers, cashiers, members of the store management and services team, logistics, and store managers. These jobs are available throughout their stores in Andalucía.

The company also guarantees internal training to be able to improve and grow personally and professionally whilst employed by them. Apply for a job here at Leroy Merlin.

In March this year, Leroy Merlin announced its plan to create 5,000 new jobs across its stores in Spain, reiterating its commitment to guarantee the immediate availability of products and an unbeatable customer experience.

The company has said that the majority of job opportunities will be for staff working in their terrace and garden departments, an area which has seen increased demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and one which is certain to grow as the weather improves.

The Director of Attraction, Learning and Talent Development of Leroy Merlin in Spain, Celia Cisneros, explained the incorporation of new workers to the group. “We want to continue offering the best customer service so that they can continue creating environments where they can live better. For this, our collaborators are the force that helps us to respond in real-time to the demands of our customers,” she said.

