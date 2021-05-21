Key Culture Sites Re-Open in Granada Today

Things may be just about to get back to normal in Granada. After a year of pandemic-related restrictions, key tourism and culture sites in the city are starting to re-open.

As of May 21, restrictions on the famed churches of Granada are being lifted.

Security measures and the wearing of masks will be in force, but the Cathedral, the Royal Chapel, the Monasteries of Cartuja and San Jeronimo, the Abadia del Sacromonte and the Torre de San Nicolas are once again open to tourists.

Until further notice, the Cathedral is open on Friday and Saturday 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm and the Royal chapel is open Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 4pm and from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

In a special attempt to woo back visitors, the Alhambra Palaces are open to the public each evening, Tuesday to Saturday from 10pm to 11pm but only 300 people are allowed to visit at that time due to Covid restrictions.

Director of the Board of the Alhambra, Rocio Diaz, said the exclusive night-time tickets allow visitors to enjoy the sprawling complex of buildings and gardens in a “very different” way after sunset. The new opening hours also aim to encourage tourists to spend a night or longer in Granada City at a time when the tourism sector needs to “recover” after the rules and regulations of the Covid-19 pandemic.

