Iberia Airlines: Demand For Tickets To Starting Soaring Soon

Iberia Airlines, Spain’s flag carrier, said it expects monthly flights to reach 60 per cent of 2019 levels by July, as travel starts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid, Iberia’s Commercial Director Maria Jesus Lopez Solas said, the airline is flying at 40 per cent of May 2019 levels and expects to reach 50 per cent in June. Demand for tickets could quickly outstrip supply once restrictions are lifted, she said.

The carrier is counting a decision to reopen routes with South America soon and has plans to fly to 18 Latin American capitals in June.

“There’s enormous pent-up demand. As soon as restrictions are lifted, we see bookings start pouring through,” Lopez Solas said.

The airline also wants to increases flights between Asia and Spain. Only 5 per cent of flights landing in Madrid’s Barajas airport come from Asia compared to 20 to 25 per cent in other major European airports.

