Hospital Accidentally Amputates WRONG LEG Of 82-Year-Old- Now Other Must Go!

Hospital Accidentally Amputates WRONG LEG Of 82-Year-Old- Now Other Must Go!

An Austrian hospital has admitted to amputating the wrong leg of an elderly patient during what should have been a routine procedure. The Freistadt Clinic, in a small town in Austria, said it was “deeply shocked” and described the incident as a “tragic mistake”.

The 82-year-old was due for surgery to remove his left leg due to a previous illness, however, surgeons marked up the wrong leg before heading into the operating theatre. Shockingly, it is believed that the 82-year-old man, despite his speech difficulties, was asked to confirm in advance which leg needed to be amputated.

Horrified nurses noticed just two days later after the operation, during a routine bandage change, that a very serious error had been made. They were aghast to discover that the patient had lost his good leg– he will be required to have the other limb amputated due to illness, leaving him without any legs!

“We are deeply shocked that on Tuesday, despite quality assurance standards, the wrong leg of an 82-year old man … was amputated. “Unfortunately the mistake, in which the right leg was removed instead of the left, occurred as a result of a sequence of unfortunate circumstances,” the clinic said, adding that it was investigating what happened and would review its standards.

The patient has been offered psychological assistance and must still undergo another operation to remove his left leg from the mid-thigh down. “The operation is planned shortly,” the clinic said.


Ron Howells
