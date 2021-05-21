Heathrow Red List Arrivals Will Now Be Processed At A Separate Facility

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Heathrow Red List Arrivals Will Now Be Processed At A Separate Facility
Heathrow Red List Arrivals Will Now Be Processed At A Separate Facility. image: Shutterstock

Heathrow Red List Arrivals Will Now Be Processed At A Separate Facility.

Heathrow airport is to operate a dedicated facility for red list arrivals starting from June 1. The move follows reports this week that arrivals into the airport from red list destinations were mixing with those from green and amber list countries during border checks- leading to worries of cross-contamination.

The new facility will operate initially in Terminal 3, before being moved to Terminal 4, Sky News reported. Both terminals are currently closed after the airport consolidated its reduced operations in Terminals 2 and 5 due to the pandemic, according to a report from The Guardian.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Red list routes will likely be a feature of UK travel for the foreseeable future as countries vaccinate their populations at different rates. We’re adapting Heathrow to this longer-term reality. While opening this facility will be logistically very challenging, our hope is that it will enable Border Force to carry out its duties more efficiently as passenger volumes increase in line with the green list. Until then, the current red list system will remain in place.”

The spokesperson added: “This system has been designed by the government and has several layers of protection to keep passengers and colleagues safe – including mandatory negative Covid tests for all international arrivals, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, segregation and enhanced cleaning regimes and ventilation in immigration halls.”

The current red list system will remain in place until June. The spokesperson said there were several layers of protection to keep passengers and staff safe – including mandatory negative Covid tests for all international arrivals, face coverings, social distancing, and segregation. Immigration halls have enhanced ventilation and cleaning regimes.


Heathrow had previously said it would not open a dedicated terminal without government financial help, with the cost of opening terminals mothballed since the start of the pandemic in 2020 running into millions. Discussions are being held with ministers over the level of assistance.

 

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here