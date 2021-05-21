Free Equality And Diversity Online Training From Mijas Council

This week, The Councilor for Equality and Diversity of the Mijas City Council, Natalia Martínez, presented the new free workshop promoted by the area and which this time will focus on attention to affective-sexual diversity intended to professionals.

The online training, as explained by the mayor, “seeks to provide tools to professionals who work daily with the LGTBI community so that they have all the necessary information and be able to serve users in the best possible way, in which will be a course aimed mainly at sectors such as Health Services, Social Services, Education, as well as professionals from the security forces and forces and the general public who have an interest in training in the matter”, in what will be a distributed workshop in five modules of 30 hours each “four of them of a specific nature and one of common content, in which basic aspects such as the gender perspective will be addressed, concepts related to different types of discrimination suffered from the collective as well as stereotypes and myths in reference to sexual diversity among many other aspects”.

Those interested in participating can register now and until June 9 through the form that they will find in the section of the equality area of the municipal website www.mijas.es. In the same section, you will be able to access the information dossier in which the information regarding the training is expanded.

The workshop will have a total of 150 places and will begin on June 17, concluding on September 30.

The mayor wants to “Encourage our professionals to participate in this new initiative that will not only allow them to continue increasing their knowledge but at the same time improve their curriculum. Diversity training is an increasingly demanded subject and at the same time scarce in general, so we are sure that we will have high participation”.

