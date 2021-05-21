Five Women Murdered by Partners and Spouses in Spain This Week

The Ministry of Equality has condemned the fifth murder this week of a woman at the hands of a domestic abuser.

The latest victim is a 48-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her spouse on May 20. They had no young children in common and there were no previous complaints of gender-based violence.

In Barcelona, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her spouse on May 18. They had two minor children in common, and again there were no previous complaints.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earlier in the week a 28-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were murdered in the Balearic Islands and another 52-year-old woman was murdered in Tarragona.

The grim tally brings the number of women killed by gender-based violence in Spain to 13 in 2021 and 1,091 since 2003. The number of children left without their mothers because of gender-based violence has risen to 309 since 2013, five so far this year.

The Ministry of Equality said women should quickly access services if they fear for their safety. These include the telephone number 016, online consultations through the email [email protected] and a WhatsApp channel at number 600 000 016. They function 24 hours a day, every day of the week. At 016 you can ask for advice on available resources and the rights of victims of gender violence, as well as legal advice from 8 am to 10 pm every day of the week. This service is available in 52 languages ​​and is also adapted to serve people with disabilities.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.