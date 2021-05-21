“Feel Nerja, Feel Freedom” Tourism Campaign

THIS morning, May 21, The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, presented the campaign “Feel Nerja, feel freedom” at the Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning stand at the 41st edition of the Fitur International Tourism Fair.

This morning, May 21, the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, presented the campaign “Feel Nerja, feel freedom” at the Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning stand at the 41st edition of the Fitur International Tourism Fair, with which the municipality promoted as a tourist destination of excellence to live an unforgettable experience through the five senses. He was accompanied by the president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, and the councillors for Tourism and Culture, Gema García and Gema Laguna.

The mayor has highlighted that Nerja, as a benchmark for the Eastern Costa del Sol, attends this edition of Fitur with a promotional campaign, which starts today, based on two strong pillars. “Regarding health security, taking into account the events since the beginning of the pandemic, Nerja is a safe municipality, especially from a health point of view. Also as an indisputably attractive municipality, that of tourist consolidation as a national and international reference.

“Nerja has a powerful offer of sun and beach, with Blue Flags, which is complemented by the environmental offer, with two protected areas, cultural, with its underground cathedral, the Cueva de Nerja, as well as a wide gastronomic and sports offer.”

The councillor has also reported that this promotional campaign aims to convey, to those who value the tourist destination Nerja, a feeling of an unforgettable experience. “A campaign designed from the Department of Tourism so that the visitor lets their feelings flow. To feel more than ever the sound of the sea, the intensity of our light, the smell of eternal spring and summer, enjoy our beaches and our nature in a privileged environment, savour spectacular gastronomy, and of course to live in freedom, impregnated of joy leaning over the Balcony of Europe. In short, with this campaign, we intend to raise awareness that Nerja is a destination of tourist excellence that can and should be enjoyed with all the senses.”

The president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, has valued Nerja as a tourist destination in the province of Malaga: “It is freedom, well-being and quality. A municipality that has done things well. A traditional town, with sustainable urbanism, which is so fashionable now. It has unique beaches in the province, with those Maro cliffs, spectacular cuisine and wonderful people. It also has the privilege of having a natural cathedral such as its Cave. The result of this is the great success from the national and international point of view.”

Salado has also taken the opportunity to reiterate the institutional support of the Malaga Provincial Council with Nerja in promoting tourism projects and initiatives.

