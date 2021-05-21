Farewell to a poet

CERVANTES AWARD: King Felipe and Queen Letizia with Francisco Brines last week Photo credit: Oliva town hall

FRANCISCO BRINES, winner of this year’s Cervantes Prize for Literature, died last Thursday, May 20.

Exactly a week earlier, the 89-year-old poet had received the award from Spain’s King Felipe in person at his Elca (Oliva) home as he had been too unwell to unable to travel to the prize-giving ceremony in Alcala de Henares in April.

Brines, who once wrote “Death is a rule that has no exceptions,” died in Gandia’s San Francisco de Borja hospital where he was admitted the day after the King’s visit for an emergency hernia operation.

The Foundation Francisco Brines revealed that his condition was “peaceful and stable” after the operation but worsened a few hours before his death.

