Evening of music in Teulada-Moraira
TEULADA-MORAIRA: Rachmaninov and Dvorak at the auditorium on June 4 Photo credit: Joanbanjo

CONCERTS COSTA BLANCA present Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto with Pallavi Mahidhara and the Valencian Community’s Camara Orchestra at 7.30pm on June 4 at the Teulada-Moraira auditorium.

This will be followed after the interval by Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, “New World.”

Tickets cost €23 and can be obtained from the auditorium box office between 10am and 2pm from Wednesday to Friday. It is also open two hours before the performance.

Tickets are also available online at www.instanticket.es or 902 444 300

For more information or tickets, please contact Willy Hardee on 639 371625 or at [email protected]

